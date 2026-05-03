Azerbaijani judokas win medals at three different tournaments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijani judokas won a total of 5 medals in the 3 different tournaments they participated in today, Trend reports.

Young judokas won three medals at the European Cup, which kicked off in Istanbul, Türkiye. Nihad Mamishov (66 kilograms) defeated all his opponents and took first place. Aykhan Mirzazade (60 kilograms) and Sadig Isgandarli (66 kilograms) took third place.

Azerbaijan, with 1 gold and 2 bronze medals, took 3rd place in the overall team standings among 27 countries, and 2nd place in the youth competition.

The Azerbaijani youth judo team won a medal on the first day of the European Cup, held in Tbilisi, Georgia. Farid Rzazade (50 kilograms) defeated all his opponents to take first place. In the final, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Armen Matevosyan from Armenia.

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kilograms) won bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. This is the first medal for the Azerbaijani team at this tournament.