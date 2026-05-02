Lachin ranks among examples of 'green' policies implementation - Moldovan ambassador (Exclusive)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. Lachin ranks among examples of the implementation of 'green' policies, Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco told Trend during a visit to the East Zangezur and Karabakh.

"It's very gratifying to see the large-scale infrastructure projects being implemented here. This concerns both road infrastructure and the creation of comfortable living conditions for people, including residents who historically lived in this region and are now able to return to their homes, which have already been fully restored using modern technologies.

The air here is absolutely clean, and the environment is excellent. Everything is organized at the highest level," the diplomat added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

This is the 21st visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories. Such trips are of significant importance for forming an objective understanding of the scale of projects being implemented and the results achieved in these regions.

On the second day of their visit to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, representatives of the diplomatic corps have arrived in the Lachin district.

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