Arzu Aliyeva, Alena Aliyeva attend premier of feature film "Taghiyev: School" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. On May 1, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the premier of the feature film "Taghiyev: School," produced by the Baku Media Center, Trend reports.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, Alena Aliyeva, government officials, cultural figures, as well as other guests.

Speaking prior to the screening, Ayaz Salayev, film critic, director, Honored Artist, said the film is far more than chronicle of a historical figure, holding a special significance in bridging gaps in national memory, while fortifying spiritual values.

Then, the feature film “Taghiyev: School” was screened.

“Taghiyev: School” is the fourth installment of a multi-part series titled “Taghiyev,” dedicated to the life of the philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The film highlights significant historical events in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The life of Taghiyev is shaped by struggle. Each new era brings him a new goal, a new responsibility. He faces hardships but never steps back; he takes blows but grows stronger. In his later years, fate prepares yet another test for him. He must make a crucial decision for the future generations to be educated, knowledgeable, and enlightened. This decision could change not only his own destiny, but the destiny of his nation.

The film “Taghiyev: School” portrays the journey to open the first secular school for girls in the Muslim East in Baku on October 7, 1901, at the initiative of a great philanthropist, as well as the hardships and obstacles he faced at that time.

Following the screening, the film’s director Zaur Gasimli, People’s Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev, Gurban Ismayilov and other members of the creative team shared their reflections on the idea and filming process.

The speakers expressed deep appreciation to the entire creative ensemble of the Baku Media Center, as well as Arzu Aliyeva, for their pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. It was mentioned that the project’s success was the direct fruition of the team’s seamless harmony, expertise, and creative approach.

The first installment of the 4-part series, "Taghiyev: Oil", which is of great importance in promoting Azerbaijani history and the national values, was presented in 2024, the 100th anniversary of the death of the great philanthropist. The presentation of "Taghiyev: School" also coincides with the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the girls' school, a landmark event that triggered a vital awakening in Azerbaijan’s educational history and played a major role in the life of the people.

The "Taghiyev" film series have evolved into a landmark cultural event, and through its extensive reach in cinemas throughout the country, the films have brought together a vast audience.

The installments "Taghiyev: Oil", "Taghiyev: Tsar" and "Taghiyev: Sona" has collectively achieved a milestone of 200,000 viewers in cinemas across the country. Due to public interest, these films are currently being screened in cinemas.

The film has been submitted by Azerbaijan as the official candidate for the “Best International Feature Film” category at the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (“Oscar”) Award, and the presentation of the feature film was held in Los Angeles, the U.S., home to Hollywood, the heart of the American film industry.

Due to its scale, the production of the film has become a landmark in Azerbaijani cinema history. Nearly 2,500 creative professionals took part in large-scale scenes filmed across 76 locations. More than 300 sets were built, and a dedicated costume workshop created period-accurate outfits, accessories, and jewelry to authentically depict Taghiyev’s era.

The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, with Orman Aliyev as a producer. Zaur Gasimli directed the film, scriptwriters are Ismayil Iman, Asif Isgandarli and Zaur Gasimli. Other key crew members include cinematographer Vladimir Artemyev, artist Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer Vusal Rahim, and composer Etibar Asadli.

The film features a talented cast including People's Artists Parviz Mammadrzayev, Gurban Ismayilov, Mammad Safa, Mehriban Zaki, Honored Artists Rasim Jafar, Elshan Rustamov, Natavan Hajiyeva, including actors Manaf Dadashov, Rovshan Aghayev, Rustam Jabrayilov, Vusal Hajigadir, Sanan Allaz, Deniz Tajaddin, Farida Gurbanova, Rovshan Mammadli, Namig Aghayev, Kamran Yunis, Nofal Shahlaroglu, Ismail Karimov, Nurlan Mursalzade, Yusif Gasimli, as well as professional actors invited from Russia and Belarus, in key historic roles.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency. The project was also supported by NEQSOL Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies.

The official trailer for the film “Taghiyev: School” is available here.