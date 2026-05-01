White House informs Congress of end of war with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The White House has notified the U.S. Congress that it considers the conflict with Iran to be over, Trend reports.

As stated in a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump addressed to Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, the military operation that began on February 28, 2026 has already ended. A similar message was also sent to Chuck Grassley, who is presiding over the Senate in the absence of Vice President J.D. Vance. Under the U.S. Constitution, the vice president serves as the head of the upper chamber of Congress.

Trump also recalled that on April 7 he announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which was later extended. According to him, since that date the sides have not exchanged fire.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

The conflict has also posed a serious threat to the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have led to a sharp rise in global oil prices.