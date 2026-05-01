Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit "Art in Motion" exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. “Bentley Baku” has unveiled the "Art in Motion" – solo exhibition by Rashad Mehdiyev, transforming the luxury showroom into a space where fine art meets deep philosophy, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva visited the exhibition.

The exhibition explores the delicate boundary between a static moment of reflection and a continuous flow of internal transformation. Focusing on themes of metamorphosis, where thoughts and desires of the heroes are transformed into physical forms, acting as a extension of the human essence and symbolizing the richness of the inner world that knows no boundaries.

The significant public interest in the exhibition underscores the profound impact of Rashad Mehdiyev’s artistry within the landscape of modern Azerbaijani culture.

The “Art in Motion” exhibition seamlessly weaves natural aesthetics with profound symbolism, presenting each piece as a gateway to a reality where imagination becomes reality. By merging author’s mastery with sculptural vision, the collection evolves into a cohesive living installation that mirrors the triumph of creative thought and beauty in modern Azerbaijan.