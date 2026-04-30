PremiumIran records notable growth in apple export from Maragheh County
Apple exports from Maragheh County in East Azerbaijan Province, Iran, saw significant growth in the last Iranian year. The county's apple exports took the top spot among agricultural products. Officials highlight the importance of supporting exporters and developing infrastructure to further increase exports.
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