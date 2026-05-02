PremiumTürkiye’s trade data points to diverging economic trends in March 2026
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Türkiye’s trade data showed a monthly decline in exports alongside a rise in imports in March 2026. High-tech goods maintained a steady share in both exports and imports.
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