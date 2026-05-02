Visit of diplomatic corps representatives to East Zangezur and Karabakh continues

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh continues, Trend reports.

​The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

​More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the two-day trip, which covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

​During the visit, participants are briefed on-site regarding the reconstruction and restoration work underway in the region and are visiting facilities of social and economic importance.

​Notably, a day earlier, the guests visited the Khojaly Genocide Memorial, Victory Park in Khankendi, Karabakh University, the university’s exhibition center, as well as the clinic and educational building of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

​In Shusha, the diplomatic corps representatives familiarized themselves with the operations of the Public Services Center and visited the city's fortress walls.