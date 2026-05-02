Karabakh's infrastructure developing at rapid pace - Tajik ambassador (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. Infrastructure in Karabakh is developing at a rapid pace, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon told Trend on Saturday during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh.

​"I would like to express my gratitude to the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for providing the diplomatic corps with the opportunity to visit the beautiful region of Karabakh. Karabakh is particularly impressive in spring - a time of flourishing when trees and nature are in bloom, and Shusha and other cities of the region appear in special beauty," the ambassador said.

​Abdurahmon noted that during his years of service in Azerbaijan, he has observed the rapid development of the region.

​"We see that the government of Azerbaijan pays special attention to the restoration and development of these territories. Personally, this is my eighth visit to the city of Shusha, and each time I notice how the region changes and evolves. Infrastructure is developing here at a high speed," he said.

​The diplomat emphasized that schools, roads, and administrative facilities, which are of great importance to the residents of the region, are being constructed.

​"I would also like to note that last year, the Summit of the Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held in the city of Khankendi, attended by the leaders of member countries. They personally witnessed the rapid development of the region. International airports were built in Fuzuli and Zangilan, and recently, the airport in Lachin was also opened. We wish the brotherly Azerbaijani people peace, prosperity, and further development," Abdurahmon added.

​The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

​More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day trip. The visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts, allowing participants to witness ongoing reconstruction and restoration projects firsthand.