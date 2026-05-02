Diplomatic corps representatives visit Shusha Health and Wellness Center

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Shusha Health and Wellness Center, Trend reports.

On Saturday, the diplomats were briefed on the activities and services provided by the center.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the trip, participants are getting acquainted on-site with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visiting facilities of social and economic significance.