PremiumAzerbaijan sees growth in business loans to construction sector
The business loan portfolio in Azerbaijan's construction sector has seen notable growth as of April 1, 2026. This growth highlights a steady increase in financing for the sector over recent months. The data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan reflects both monthly and yearly improvements in business loans.
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