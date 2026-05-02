Kazakhstan and Montenegro discuss cooperation in digitalization and public administration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. Kazakhstan and Montenegro have discussed prospects for developing cooperation in digital transformation and public administration, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Consul General in Montenegro, Gabiden Temirbek, and the Montenegrin Minister of Public Administration, Maraš Dukaj.

The parties explored potential collaboration in GovTech, civil service modernization, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the public sector.

During the meeting, Montenegrin officials were briefed on Kazakhstan's successful implementation of digital solutions, specifically the "E-Qyzmet" system, and its broader strategic approaches to digital transformation.

Both sides highlighted the significant potential for expanding ties through experience sharing, the development of expert-level contacts, and the strengthening of the bilateral legal framework.

Minister Maraš Dukaj emphasized the importance of developing digitalization cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed a strong interest in studying Kazakhstan’s advanced experience in the field.