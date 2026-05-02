Heydar Aliyev Center hosts youth meeting on “Heydar Aliyev and the Creativity of Omar Eldarov” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. A student meeting on the theme “Heydar Aliyev and the Creativity of Omar Eldarov” was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 2, Trend reports.

Marking the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the meeting aimed to promote his legacy and, ahead of Azerbaijan’s “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in 2026, educate young people about the architectural school, major urban development projects, and heritage preservation policies developed during his leadership.

The meeting featured discussions on the work of renowned sculptor, People’s Artist Omar Eldarov, his role in Azerbaijani architecture and fine arts, and the National Leader’s contributions to culture and the arts.

In his remarks, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, emphasized that the Center hosts events across various fields, including culture and the arts, and highlighted the exhibition of sculptural works. Touching upon Omar Eldarov’s continued support, he added: “Omar Eldarov consistently supports us in these initiatives. At present, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are hosting a series of events dedicated to the birth anniversary of the National Leader. It is a proud moment for us to welcome you today to this specially organized event at the Heydar Aliyev Center.”

Recalling his memories of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Omar Eldarov described him as a highly wise leader and a sociable, sincere individual. Speaking about the National Leader’s interest in the arts, the People’s Artist spoke about Heydar Aliyev’s desire to become an artist and noted that his relatives included well-known painters and architects. He added that the National Leader regularly visited exhibitions and discussed visual arts.

The meeting also featured video presentations showcasing appreciation for the artist’s dedication and determination, the creative process between the National Leader and Omar Eldarov, their dialogue on artistic concepts, and the significance of the Azerbaijani sculpture school.

The “Heydar Aliyev and the Creativity of Omar Eldarov” project is one of the first initiatives involving prominent figures who worked closely with the National Leader. The choice to begin the series with Eldarov’s work is deliberate. Creativity has always played a role not only in shaping aesthetic values but also in building bridges of friendship between peoples. Heydar Aliyev once described Omar Eldarov’s art as a “symbol of humanity and culture.”

The project is of particular importance in fostering young people’s interest in national cultural heritage, shaping their aesthetic values, and promoting Azerbaijan’s achievements in architecture and urban development to the wider public.

The People’s Artist also responded to the participants’ questions during the meeting.