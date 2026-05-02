Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative holds several high-level meetings in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Azerbaijani President's Special Representative Elchin Amirbayov held a number of meetings during his working visit to Italy, Trend reports.

The meetings were held with Diplomatic Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister, Fabrizio Saggio, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, Vice Speaker of the Senate, Licia Ronzulli, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies, Giorgio Mulè, and Chair of the Senate's Foreign Relations and Defense Committee, Maurizio Gasparri.

During the visit, a working lunch was also organized with the participation of members of the Italian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group from the Italian side, as well as other Italian MPs.

The meetings included a wide exchange of views on the current state of the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy and its future development prospects. Further strengthening of political dialogue, expansion of cooperation in energy, transport, defense, agriculture, high technologies, and other promising areas, as well as other topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed.

The Italian side highly appreciated the fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation relations established with Azerbaijan in various fields and expressed its interest in further deepening this partnership.

The important role played by mutual visits and contacts at the highest level between Azerbaijan and Italy in advancing the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries was emphasized. In this regard, the meeting noted that the official visit of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Azerbaijan in early May of this year is of great importance, and confidence was expressed that it would provide additional impetus to the advancement of bilateral relations to a new stage.

The talks emphasized that inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of the important components of bilateral relations. An exchange of views was held between the Azerbaijani and Italian parliaments on the possibilities of further expanding the successful cooperation that has been formed both at the bilateral level and within the framework of relevant international organizations.

The meetings also touched upon relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU). The Italian side emphasized the important role that Azerbaijan plays in ensuring Europe's energy security, as well as in the development of the Central Corridor, strengthening transport and logistics ties between Europe and Asia, and expanding access to Central Asia.

The meetings noted that, against the backdrop of the current geopolitical situation, Azerbaijan's interest in exporting energy products to Europe, including Italy, has increased. Italy welcomed the recent positive dynamics in relations between the EU and Azerbaijan and expressed support for strengthening cooperation in important areas that meet the interests of the parties.

During the talks held during the visit, Amirbayov provided the other side with detailed information about the normalization process in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025, the next steps, and expectations towards establishing lasting peace.

He pointed out that the results of the parliamentary elections in Armenia this year and the referendum to adopt the country's new constitution will play an important role in signing a peace agreement between the two countries, thus ensuring long-term and lasting peace in the region.

The Italian side stressed its support for Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and expressed hope that a peace agreement would be signed soon.

Amirbayov spoke during a roundtable organized at the Italian Society for International Organizations, one of Italy's influential think tanks, as well as gave interviews to the La Repubblica newspaper and the Formiche magazine.

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