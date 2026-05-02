PremiumEFSD report highlights strong sovereign financing flows across Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The report indicates a continued expansion of sovereign financing in Eurasia, with funds increasingly concentrated in infrastructure development, structural reforms, and climate-oriented and digital transformation projects.
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