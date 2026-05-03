Iran presents 14-point peace plan to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Iran has sent the United States a 14-point peace plan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the document was transmitted through a Pakistani intermediary and provides for a cessation of hostilities in all areas, including Lebanon.

Tehran believes that key issues should be resolved within 30 days, with the emphasis in the negotiations being placed not on extending the ceasefire, but on ending the war completely.

The proposal also includes provisions to release frozen Iranian assets, lift sanctions, and create a new regulatory mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz.