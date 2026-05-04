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We have been living in peace for only nine months - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 4 May 2026 13:03 (UTC +04:00)
We have been living in peace for only nine months - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. We have lived in peace for only nine months and we are learning to live in peace, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit, Trend reports.

Recalling that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration last August in Washington, in the White House, the head of state emphasized that after peace was achieved, Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted all transit restrictions imposed on Armenia since the beginning of the 1990s.

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