Talks continue with Pakistan’s mediation – Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Negotiations between the United States and Iran are ongoing with Pakistan’s mediation, Trend reports.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei at a press conference held today in Tehran.

According to him, Iran will definitely convey its response to the reply it received from the United States through the mediating party.

Baghaei noted that the decision-making mechanism in Iran regarding the negotiations is transparent. Iran had already taken all necessary steps prior to the talks.

“The Iranian side believes that any potential agreement should address all areas, including a ceasefire in Lebanon, as all processes in the region are interconnected,” he said.

It should be noted that due to the lack of concrete results in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over the nuclear program, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28. Iran, in turn, began targeting Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs from the same day. With Pakistan’s mediation, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 7. However, no agreement was reached during talks held between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11.

It is also worth noting that on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire would be extended until Iran presents its proposal and negotiations are concluded in one way or another.