Azerbaijan implementing electronic prescription and drug tracking system - Teymur Musayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Within the framework of digitalization measures in the pharmaceutical sector, an Electronic Prescription platform has been launched, and at the same time, the phased implementation of a Tracking and Monitoring System has begun, said Minister of Health Teymur Musayev during his speech at the 2nd International Conference “Azerbaijani Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," Trend reports.

The minister noted that in the initial stage, the tracking of psychotropic and strong-acting medicines was carried out. In a short period, medical institutions across the country, as well as wholesale and retail pharmaceutical enterprises, were integrated into the system, ensuring coordinated activity:

“The main purpose of the system, in addition to protecting public health, is to serve as an effective control mechanism for regulatory bodies, to simplify business processes for entrepreneurs, thereby significantly increasing efficiency in the healthcare system. The series of consistent and systematic reforms in the pharmaceutical sector make it necessary to improve pharmaceutical education and adapt curricula to modern challenges.

According to the Pharmaceutical Education Development Concept approved by the Ministry of Health, the Faculty of Pharmacy at Azerbaijan Medical University has become a leading scientific research center in the country in the field of pharmacy. For the purpose of conducting scientific research, a modern pharmaceutical laboratory has been established under the Department of ‘Pharmaceutical Chemistry’ with the support of the Azerbaijan Science Foundation. Pharmaceutical enterprises operating in the country are used as training practice bases for students of the Faculty of Pharmacy for their industrial training,” the minister emphasized.

T. Musayev stated that within the framework of a quadrilateral Memorandum signed last year between Azerbaijan Medical University, “Scandens,” the University of Pécs in Hungary, and “Panon Pharma,” the implementation of short- and long-term training and internship programs for both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical specialties is planned:

“As a result of comprehensive reforms in the pharmaceutical sector, access to high-quality and safe medicines for the population has been ensured, and the quality of daily life has improved. Naturally, global challenges in the sector, technological advances, and strategic changes in production and investment opportunities further encourage us to build joint partnerships.

I would like to state with confidence that the development dynamics of the pharmaceutical industry not only improve drug supply in the country but also serve the well-being of the population and, overall, the bright and confident future of Azerbaijan.”