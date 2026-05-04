Baku–Belgrade flights boost Azerbaijan–Serbia relations - Samir Rzayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Baku-Belgrade flight will contribute to the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Airlines says, Trend reports.

According to him, the opening of direct flights on the Belgrade-Baku route is an important event:

"This not only marks the opening of a new route but also further strengthens Heydar Aliyev International Airport's role as an international transportation hub. This route, launched in partnership with Air Serbia, creates more convenient and flexible travel options for passengers. Operating flights twice a week will have a positive impact on the development of both business travel and tourism," he said.

S. Rzayev added that the Belgrade route expands Baku Airport's international route network, providing passengers with more accessible connections to countries in Southeastern Europe.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors emphasized that the visit of official guests from Serbia to Azerbaijan on the inaugural flight once again demonstrates the importance of this route: "We are pleased to welcome them to Baku. This is the beginning of a new stage in the development of relations between the two countries."

S. Rzayev added that the main goal is to provide passengers with a safe, comfortable, and efficient travel experience. He noted that efforts to improve service quality, implement digital solutions, and enhance operational efficiency are ongoing.