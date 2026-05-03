Azerbaijan transits new batch of Russian fertilizers to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A shipment of fertilizers from Russia has once again been sent to Armenia via transit through the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Today a train consisting of 8 wagons carrying fertilizers with a total weight of 536 tons was dispatched from Bilajari station in the direction of Boyuk Kesik.

It should be noted that to date, more than 25,000 tons of grain, over 1,600 tons of fertilizers, and 68 tons of buckwheat have already been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

In addition to transit shipments, the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia continues. So far, more than 8,500 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

On March 24 of this year, 4 wagons of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On March 25, 5 wagons with wheat, weighing a total of 350 tons, were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were sent to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, on April 21, a train consisting of 16 wagons loaded with 974 tons of diesel fuel was sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia.