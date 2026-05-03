Baku Marathon becomes truly recognizable and significant event – Eduard Mammadov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Baku Marathon has today become a truly recognizable and significant event, said Eduard Mammadov, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation and 30-time world champion, during the "Baku Marathon 2026", Trend reports.

“Every year it brings together more and more people and attracts the attention of both amateurs and well-known athletes. Such competitions not only promote sport but also shape a culture of a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Mammadov believes that such races play an important role in educating young people.

“We try to train regularly, work on ourselves, and set an example for young people by showing them the right path. Sport builds discipline, strengthens health, and helps a person stay in shape both physically and mentally.

That is why participating in a marathon is not only about results, but also about development, unity, and striving for something better,” he concluded.