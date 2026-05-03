Full marathon in Baku inspires people of different ages to take start – 67-year-old participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The full marathon in Baku inspires people of different ages to take the start, a regular participant of the Baku Marathon, winner of a full marathon in Türkiye among veterans, 67-year-old Tapdyg Dadashov said, Trend reports.

“For me, taking part in this marathon is a real celebration and great joy. It is especially important that a full marathon is being held here — this inspires people of different ages to take the start.

I am 67 years old, and I believe that age is not a barrier to an active life. On the contrary, through my participation I want to show young people that movement, sport, and striving toward a goal should always remain part of a person’s life,” Dadashov said.

He noted that the atmosphere at the marathon is very warm and friendly, and that support from people is clearly felt.

“Such events bring people together and provide strong motivation. I want young people to look at such examples and understand that it is important to take care of their health, engage in sports, and not be afraid to set new goals at any age,” the participant added.