Baku Marathon is space of equal opportunities and inner strength – para-cyclist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Baku Marathon is not just a sporting event; it is a space of equal opportunities and inner strength, said Bahlul Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Public Association “Support and Social Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities,” a first-group disabled veteran of the Karabakh War, multiple winner of the Baku Marathon, and para-cyclist, during the "Baku Marathon 2026", Trend reports.

“For us Paralympians, participating in the marathon is not only a chance to test ourselves, but also an opportunity to show society that limitations exist only where self-belief ends.

Every start we make is a story of overcoming, hard work, and hope. When we take to the course together with all participants, the boundaries between ‘can’ and ‘cannot’ disappear. This is especially important for young people with disabilities, who see that the same roads and the same victories are open to them,” he said.

Aliyev emphasized that the Baku Marathon unites, inspires, and proves that human strength lies not in physical abilities, but in character and the determination to move forward.