Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
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The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
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April 20
|
1.7000
|
April 27
|
1.7000
|
April 21
|
1.7000
|
April 28
|
1.7000
|
April 22
|
1.7000
|
April 29
|
1.7000
|
April 23
|
1.7000
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April 30
|
1.7000
|
April 24
|
1.7000
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May 1
|
1.7000
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Average weekly price
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1.7000
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Average weekly price
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1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0001 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00414 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99006 manat per euro.
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The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro.
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April 20
|
1.9990
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April 27
|
1.9935
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April 21
|
2.0018
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April 28
|
1.9911
|
April 22
|
1.9957
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April 29
|
1.9899
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April 23
|
1.9890
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April 30
|
1.9824
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April 24
|
1.9855
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May 1
|
1.9934
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Average weekly price
|
1.9942
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Average weekly price
|
1.99006
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0084 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.00692 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.26428 manat per 100 rubles.
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The official exchange rate for 100 rubles
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April 20
|
2.2393
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April 27
|
2.2576
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April 21
|
2.2680
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April 28
|
2.2677
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April 22
|
2.2716
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April 29
|
2.2600
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April 23
|
2.2640
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April 30
|
2.2701
|
April 24
|
2.2439
|
May 1
|
2.2660
|
Average weekly price
|
2.25736
|
Average weekly price
|
2.26428
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00016 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03768 manat.
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Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira
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April 20
|
0.0379
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April 27
|
0.0378
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April 21
|
0.0379
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April 28
|
0.0377
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April 22
|
0.0378
|
April 29
|
0.0377
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April 23
|
0.0378
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April 30
|
0.0376
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April 24
|
0.0378
|
May 1
|
0.0376
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Average weekly price
|
0.03784
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Average weekly price
|
0.03768
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