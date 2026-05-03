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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 3 May 2026 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

April 20

1.7000

April 27

1.7000

April 21

1.7000

April 28

1.7000

April 22

1.7000

April 29

1.7000

April 23

1.7000

April 30

1.7000

April 24

1.7000

May 1

1.7000

Average weekly price

1.7000

Average weekly price

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0001 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00414 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99006 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro.

April 20

1.9990

April 27

1.9935

April 21

2.0018

April 28

1.9911

April 22

1.9957

April 29

1.9899

April 23

1.9890

April 30

1.9824

April 24

1.9855

May 1

1.9934

Average weekly price

1.9942

Average weekly price

1.99006

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0084 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.00692 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.26428 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 rubles

April 20

2.2393

April 27

2.2576

April 21

2.2680

April 28

2.2677

April 22

2.2716

April 29

2.2600

April 23

2.2640

April 30

2.2701

April 24

2.2439

May 1

2.2660

Average weekly price

2.25736

Average weekly price

2.26428

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00016 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03768 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira

April 20

0.0379

April 27

0.0378

April 21

0.0379

April 28

0.0377

April 22

0.0378

April 29

0.0377

April 23

0.0378

April 30

0.0376

April 24

0.0378

May 1

0.0376

Average weekly price

0.03784

Average weekly price

0.03768

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