Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar April 20 1.7000 April 27 1.7000 April 21 1.7000 April 28 1.7000 April 22 1.7000 April 29 1.7000 April 23 1.7000 April 30 1.7000 April 24 1.7000 May 1 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0001 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.00414 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99006 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro. April 20 1.9990 April 27 1.9935 April 21 2.0018 April 28 1.9911 April 22 1.9957 April 29 1.9899 April 23 1.9890 April 30 1.9824 April 24 1.9855 May 1 1.9934 Average weekly price 1.9942 Average weekly price 1.99006

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0084 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.00692 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.26428 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate for 100 rubles April 20 2.2393 April 27 2.2576 April 21 2.2680 April 28 2.2677 April 22 2.2716 April 29 2.2600 April 23 2.2640 April 30 2.2701 April 24 2.2439 May 1 2.2660 Average weekly price 2.25736 Average weekly price 2.26428

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.00016 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.03768 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira April 20 0.0379 April 27 0.0378 April 21 0.0379 April 28 0.0377 April 22 0.0378 April 29 0.0377 April 23 0.0378 April 30 0.0376 April 24 0.0378 May 1 0.0376 Average weekly price 0.03784 Average weekly price 0.03768

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