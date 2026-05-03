Air Serbia Belgrade–Baku flight welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. On May 3, an official ceremony was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to welcome the first direct flight on the Belgrade–Baku–Belgrade route operated by Serbia’s national carrier, Air Serbia, Trend reports.

Under the new flight schedule, services will operate twice a week—on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This route not only expands air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Europe but also creates additional opportunities for the growth of tourism and business travel. The visa-free regime between the two countries further facilitates mutual visits and increases interest in the destination.

After landing at the airport, the aircraft of the inaugural flight was welcomed with a traditional water arch ceremony. As part of the event, guests were presented with souvenirs reflecting Azerbaijani culture.

The official welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani government, a Serbian delegation, and senior officials of Air Serbia.

The new route is an important step toward expanding the international flight network of Heydar Aliyev International Airport and contributes to further strengthening Baku’s position as one of the leading aviation and tourism hubs in the region.