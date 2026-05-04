EBRD to provide loan for construction of new plant in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a long-term senior loan of up to €45 million to Turkish private soft drinks producer Uludağ İçecek Türk A.Ş., Trend reports, citing the bank.

According to the EBRD, the financing will be directed toward capital expenditures for the construction of a new plant in eastern Türkiye.

"The project’s Expected Transition Impact (ETI) score stands at 66. The loan proceeds will be used to finance energy- and resource-efficiency measures. As part of the project, the company will also develop a Corporate Climate Governance Action Plan (CCGAP).

In addition, the project is expected to create 120 jobs," the bank said.

The total cost of the project amounts to €45 million.

The EBRD noted that it will provide long-term financing aligned with the company’s investment plan, as well as support the development of its climate governance system.