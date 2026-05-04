Russia highlights benefit of Kyrgyzstan’s integration participation for economy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Kyrgyzstan’s participation in integration formats enables the active development and expansion of both bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation, as well as the creation of additional growth points and the formation of new logistics routes and value chains with Russia, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation with CIS Countries at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Alexey Mikhailov told Trend.

According to him, this is particularly relevant for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which demonstrates positive dynamics: external and mutual trade is increasing, the volume of mutual investments is growing, and new joint enterprises are being established.

He noted that integration is developing progressively and delivers tangible benefits to the economy and business community, ultimately contributing to the improvement of living standards in all member states, including Kyrgyzstan. These outcomes are driven by historically established production cooperation ties across various sectors of the economies, which constitute an objective competitive advantage of the EAEU.

Alexey Mikhailov emphasized that cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is also based on the principles of equality, mutual consideration of interests, and consensus-based decision-making.

At the same time, he stated that the Union was created primarily as an economic association, and its advantages are most evident in its contribution to the economic growth of participating countries.

''Due to the absence of customs control at internal borders and preferential access to the common market, Kyrgyz enterprises benefit from a multiplier effect and maximize the gains from integration,'' he concluded.