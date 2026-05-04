Kazakhstan's Shymkent refinery completes scheduled maintenance ahead of plan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. The Shymkent oil refinery in Kazakhstan, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has completed scheduled preventive maintenance works (SPM), which began on March 27 this year, Trend reports via KMG.

The refinery finished the maintenance works three days ahead of the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan. Primary oil processing units resumed operations on April 22, while deep oil processing units returned to production on May 2.

During the maintenance period, inspections were carried out on more than 573 pieces of equipment and 170 pipelines. Major overhauls were also performed on key furnaces and processing units, including the ELOU-AT atmospheric and vacuum distillation unit, diesel hydrotreating unit, and catalytic cracking unit.

More than 2,000 specialists and 222 units of special equipment were involved in the works, with particular attention paid to occupational safety and industrial safety standards.

Thanks to pre-formed reserves, the refinery ensured stable supplies of petroleum products throughout the maintenance period, maintaining continuity in the domestic fuel market.

The company noted that the current maintenance cycle marks an important milestone for the Shymkent refinery, as the plant has transitioned to an extended inter-repair period. The next large-scale maintenance is scheduled for 2030, while a short-term turnaround of selected units is planned for 2028. This will allow the refinery to operate with fewer long shutdowns, ensuring stable output for the domestic market.

The scheduled preventive maintenance is carried out in accordance with Kazakhstan’s Law on Civil Protection. These works ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of the refinery, as well as compliance with environmental standards.

The Shymkent oil refinery, built in 1985, is the most recent refinery in Kazakhstan. The refinery accounts for approximately 30% of the country's total oil products, produced across three refineries. As the only refinery in southern Kazakhstan, it serves the region’s most densely populated area. The Shymkent refinery produces gasoline to the K4 standard, including grades RON-95 and RON-92; K4 standard diesel fuel in grades DT-L, DT-E, and DT-Z; jet fuel TS-1; fuel oil M-100; liquefied gas; and sulfur in flake form.