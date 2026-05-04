Uzbekistan boosts electricity production 1.5 times since 2016 - President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. Uzbekistan has increased electricity production by 1.5 times to 87 billion kilowatt-hours since 2016, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank Board of Governors in Samarkand on May 4, the President noted that the growth, driven by large-scale energy investment projects worth $35 billion, reflects the results of wide-ranging reforms and modernization efforts in the energy sector over the past years.

According to him, Uzbekistan has commissioned large wind and solar power plants with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts in cooperation with leading international companies.

As a result, the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation has reached 30%, with a target of increasing it to 54% by 2030.

He also highlighted the Asian Development Bank’s support in developing a regional “green energy corridor” linking Central Asia and Europe to expand clean electricity exports.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed on a new $12.5 billion partnership programme running until 2030, focusing on key national and regional development priorities. Under the new framework, priority areas include support for the mortgage market, private sector growth, youth and women entrepreneurship, poverty reduction, reforms in inclusive education and human capital development, as well as the introduction of digital innovations.