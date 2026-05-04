KazMunayGas and Japan explore energy cooperation opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, and a Japanese delegation led by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Arfiya Eri discussed potential supplies of Kazakh oil to Japan on mutually beneficial terms, Trend reports via KMG.

During the meeting held in Astana, the parties reviewed prospects for cooperation in geological exploration. Khassenov noted that KazMunayGas is currently implementing a large-scale exploration program.

The sides also considered potential cooperation in methane emission reduction. KazMunayGas expressed strategic interest in implementing relevant projects under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Khassenov emphasized that the expansion of cooperation with Japanese companies is of particular importance for the introduction of advanced technologies and best practices in decarbonization and sustainable development.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further broaden cooperation across all key areas.

Earlier, in March 2026, a meeting was held in Astana between Talgat Karashev, Director of the Department of International Cooperation at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, and Hidehiko Ishii, Director for Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). During the meeting, the Japanese side was informed of Kazakhstan’s interest in adopting Japan’s advanced experience in energy efficiency, hydrogen technologies, and deep hydrocarbon processing.