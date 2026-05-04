Azerbaijan expands co-op with IMF on state-owned enterprise monitoring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the area of monitoring state-owned enterprises is expanding, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

According to the information, on May 4, First Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov met with a delegation led by Nino Tchelishvili, Chief Economist of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting addressed the existing framework for monitoring and accountability of state-owned enterprises, ongoing reforms in this area, as well as issues related to improving institutional mechanisms and managing fiscal risks. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the institutional activities of the Agency for Monitoring State-Owned Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance, on the work done to monitor state-owned enterprises and assess fiscal impacts, and on the application of international best practices in the monitoring process.

Karimov stated that the reforms implemented in recent years regarding the oversight of state-owned enterprises have made a significant contribution to enhancing transparency and accountability. It was noted that further refinement of the institutional framework in this area and effective management of fiscal risks remain priority tasks.

In turn, Nino Tchelishvili emphasized the importance of technical cooperation in assessing the condition of state-owned enterprises and applying stress-testing tools, as well as strengthening institutional capacity in this area. He shared his views on the expectations and prospects for future cooperation within the framework of the mission.

Meanwhile, the delegation plans to hold meetings with the Ministry of Finance and other government agencies during the visit, which will take place from May 4 through May 15, and discuss the operations of state-owned enterprises, management practices, and reforms implemented.