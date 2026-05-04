Mirziyoyev says Uzbekistan cuts poverty from nearly 35% to 5.8% over past decade

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan has reduced the poverty rate from nearly 35% to 5.8% over the past decade, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

Speaking at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank Board of Governors in Samarkand on May 4, the President noted that improving living standards has been a central priority of the country’s reform agenda since 2016.

According to him, during this period the incomes of 8.5 million vulnerable citizens have been increased as part of targeted social support measures.

He also highlighted that Uzbekistan has entered the top five countries globally in terms of progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals over the past decade, reflecting the scale and impact of ongoing socio-economic reforms.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed on a new $12.5 billion partnership programme running until 2030, focusing on key national and regional development priorities. Under the new agreement signed on May 3, priority areas include support for the mortgage market, private sector growth, youth and women entrepreneurship, poverty reduction, reforms in inclusive education and human capital development, as well as the introduction of digital innovations.