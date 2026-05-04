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Uzbekistan proposes 'Central Asia Tourism Ring' to boost regional tourism

Economy Materials 4 May 2026 14:49 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan proposes 'Central Asia Tourism Ring' to boost regional tourism
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TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. Uzbekistan has proposed the creation of a “Central Asia Tourism Ring” aimed at integrating the tourism potential of the region, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The initiative was presented by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his speech at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank Board of Governors held in Samarkand on May 4.

The President emphasized that Central Asia possesses significant potential in pilgrimage, cultural, gastronomic, ethnographic, extreme, and medical tourism.

He called on regional states, the Asian Development Bank, and other partners to jointly develop and finance tourism projects within the proposed framework, with the aim of strengthening regional integration and fully implementing the sector’s potential.

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