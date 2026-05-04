Uzbekistan proposes 'Central Asia Tourism Ring' to boost regional tourism

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. Uzbekistan has
proposed the creation of a “Central Asia Tourism Ring” aimed at
integrating the tourism potential of the region, Trend reports via the press
service of the Uzbek President.
The initiative was presented by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
during his speech at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian
Development Bank Board of Governors held in Samarkand on May 4.
The President emphasized that Central Asia possesses significant
potential in pilgrimage, cultural, gastronomic, ethnographic,
extreme, and medical tourism.
He called on regional states, the Asian Development Bank, and
other partners to jointly develop and finance tourism projects
within the proposed framework, with the aim of strengthening
regional integration and fully implementing the sector’s
potential.