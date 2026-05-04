Iran claims successful prevention of U.S. warship entry into Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The entry of U.S. warships into the Strait of Hormuz has been prevented, the statement of the Iranian military says, Trend reports.

The information notes that this step was taken following a warning from the Iranian military’s rapid response.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced today the establishment of a new zone of enhanced maritime control in the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result of the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 through April 7, the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly restricted.

U.S. Central Command announced that approximately 15,000 U.S. military personnel, guided-missile destroyers, and more than 100 aircraft will be deployed in Operation Project Freedom to evacuate ships that have been wrecked in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict.