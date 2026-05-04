Kazakhstan, China's Sinovation Ventures discuss AI cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of 01.AI and founder of Sinovation Ventures, discussed prospects for further cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to building an effective and results-oriented partnership in the AI sector.

In this context, particular interest was expressed in expanding cooperation with 01.AI and Sinovation Ventures in several areas, including educational initiatives and projects aimed at localizing advanced competencies and developing a sustainable technological ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile,the meeting took place on the sidelines of the second meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council held in Almaty.

Sinovation Ventures is a Chinese technology venture capital company founded in 2009. The firm manages ten USD- and RMB-denominated funds with more than $3 billion in assets under management and has backed over 500 portfolio companies in technology and innovation sectors worldwide.