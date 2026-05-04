Brazilian media spotlights vibrant Azerbaijani Culture Day in Lago Sul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Brazilian media widely covered an event called "Azerbaijani Culture Day" held in Lago Sul, Brazil, to promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, Trend reports.

The event was held with the organizational support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the President of the Brazilian Association of Journalists of International Area, journalist Fabiana Ceyhan.

The media emphasized that Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage has deep historical roots and is still internationally recognized today.

At the same time, the media noted that the event made a significant contribution to the better promotion of Azerbaijani culture in the international arena, the protection of national identity, and the strengthening of cultural relations between the two countries.

In addition, samples of national cuisine were exhibited at the Azerbaijani stand, and the participants were treated to delicious dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine prepared by chef Halil Ceyhan.

Information published in the Brazilian media can be found below:

https://brasilia.deboa.com/noticias/celebracao-especial-dedicada-a-cultura-do-azerbaijao-em-brasilia/

https://glaunacapital.com/2026/04/26/um-olhar-sobre-o-azerbaijao-conhecendo-sua-cultura-e-celebrando-sua-data-nacional/

https://cheiadesegredos.com.br/brasilia-celebra-a-cultura-do-azerbaijao-em-noite-de-sabores-musica-e-diplomacia-cultural/

https://share.google/ILcnAXD7msEFYbv47

https://share.google/ckxIyxIboVR6hsqBq

https://radardigitalbrasilia.com.br/internacional/uma-noite-no-azerbaijao-brasilia-vive-experiencia-cultural-com-gastronomia-e-musica-internacional/

https://www.issoesaopaulo.com.br/2026/04/dia-do-azerbaijao-e-comemorado-em.html?m=1

https://www.tribunadobrasil.com/2026/04/cultura-musica-e-gastronomia-do.html

https://www.agorariograndedosul.com.br/2026/04/dia-do-azerbaijao-e-comemorado-em.html

https://egnews-portal.esglhj.easypanel.host/noticias.php?id=46862

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXmSvCEACde/?igsh=MWM5dnQ5czYxMzZvYQ==

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXisXQcjnie/?igsh=MTFkbGJiMzBxaXFqZw==

https://share.google/ILcnAXD7msEFYbv47

https://share.google/ILcnAXD7msEFYbv47

https://share.google/fJPfSDvKM711tqDJv