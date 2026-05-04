Azerbaijan approves agreement with UN on WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The "Additional Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on organizational measures and financial issues in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

The agreement was signed in Geneva on January 15, 2026.

Under the document, the venue of the event has been designated as the Baku Olympic Stadium, with the forum scheduled to take place on May 17-22, 2026.

The agreement regulates the requirements for security measures during the event, force majeure, the scope of individuals and representatives for participation, financial arrangements and obligations, additional costs to be incurred, bank accounts to be used, currency type, issues related to UN-Habitat commitments, venues, accommodation, supplies, services, exhibition, telecommunications, local staff, confidentiality, and other important issues.

The final provisions of the agreement regulate the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force, entry into force, etc. issues.

The annexes to the agreement are an integral part of it, and these annexes regulate issues such as space, fire, food, emergencies, communications, etc.