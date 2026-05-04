Baku set to introduce dedicated traffic lanes for WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Temporary dedicated traffic lanes will be established on several streets and avenues in Baku in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

The agency indicated that the lanes will be implemented on Heydar Aliyev Avenue – Airport Highway, as well as on Abbasgulu Agha Bakikhanov, Mehdi Abbasov, Mikayil Aliyev, Yusif Safarov, and Mikayil Mushfig streets.

These lanes will become operational following the installation of the appropriate road signs; until that time, all vehicles will be permitted to use the designated routes.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.” Organized by UN-Habitat, WUF13 serves as the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization, aiming to address the worldwide housing crisis and enhance urban resilience.