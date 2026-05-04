Turkmenistan, South Korea discuss expanding co-op in transport, communications

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan and South Korea have discussed prospects for expanding economic cooperation in transport and communications, Trend reports via the South Korean Embassy in Ashgabat.

The discussions were held during a meeting between South Korea’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Lee Wondea, and Batyr Annayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Transport and Communications.

The parties exchanged views on potential collaboration in strategic areas, including shipbuilding, railways, transport infrastructure, and communications.

The sides underscored the importance of fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and enhancing bilateral economic engagement in these key sectors.