Irish PM praises efforts towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin praised the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of leadership and political will, Trend reports.

“The manner in which you have participated in a very impactful peace process here between Armenia and Azerbaijan shows that there is a route through conflict,” Martin said in his statement, following the EPC summit.

He noted that resolving conflicts requires sensitivity, but above all, political will and strong leadership, adding that these qualities have been demonstrated by the leaders involved.

“You and your colleague from Azerbaijan have demonstrated this most effectively, and we appreciate it,” he said.

Martin also highlighted the broader focus of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

“The summit focused very much on building the future, unity and stability in Europe,” he added.