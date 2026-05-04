Turkmenistan, South Korea strengthen shipbuilding ties at Balkan Shipyard

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan and South Korea have discussed the progress of ongoing shipbuilding cooperation during a visit to the Balkan shipyard, Trend reports via the Embassy of South Korea.

The issues were discussed in a meeting between South Korea’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Lee Wondea, and Guychmurat Amanov, Director of the Balkan Shipbuilding Plant.

During the visit, the ambassador inspected the construction site of multi-purpose carriers and met with representatives of Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology, including a working dinner with company employees.

The sides discussed the current status of the vessel construction project, which was described as a successful example of economic cooperation between the two countries, and outlined prospects for further development of joint activities in the shipbuilding sector.

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant is the first and key shipbuilding enterprise in Turkmenistan, located at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport. The facility specializes in the construction and repair of cargo vessels and maritime equipment and has been developed as part of the country’s strategy to strengthen its national merchant fleet and expand Caspian maritime infrastructure. The shipyard has a production capacity of several vessels per year and plays a central role in modernizing Turkmenistan’s transport and logistics capabilities.

The South Korean company Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology (KSIT) is a Busan-based engineering and shipbuilding firm specializing in ship design, construction technologies, and repair solutions for commercial vessels of various types and sizes. The company is part of South Korea’s wider maritime industrial ecosystem and works closely with Korean marine equipment manufacturers, including associations such as KOMEA, to export shipbuilding expertise abroad.

In Turkmenistan, KSIT acts as a key technology and engineering partner for the Balkan shipyard in joint projects, including the construction of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels. Its role includes transferring ship design documentation, introducing modern quality management systems, and training local engineers in advanced shipbuilding techniques, thereby contributing to the development of domestic industrial capacity and international-standard production at the Balkan facility.