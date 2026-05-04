Armenian PM highlights importance of S. Caucasus peace, regional connectivity at EPC Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underscored the importance of advancing peace and stability in the South Caucasus during the concluding conference of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit, Trend reports.

“I also acknowledge the remote participation of the President of Azerbaijan and the presence of the Vice President of Türkiye in line with the peace developments and regional cooperation,” Pashinyan said.

He stressed that lasting peace and normalization remain key priorities for the region.

“Lasting peace and the normalization of relations and the opening of borders would not only benefit the region, but also strengthen connectivity and cooperation across the wider European space and beyond,” he added.