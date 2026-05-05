Uzbekistan, international financial institutions discuss SME development

Photo: Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan and international financial institutions discussed support for small and medium-sized businesses, job creation, and mobilization of additional financial resources during a high-level roundtable, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The event brought together representatives of the World Bank (WB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), commercial banks, venture funds, government agencies, and the private sector.

Discussions focused on strengthening the role of SMEs in creating sustainable employment opportunities for the growing number of people entering Uzbekistan’s labor market each year.

Participants also discussed coordination between international financial institutions and development partners, improving the efficiency of existing programs, and attracting additional sources of financing, including private capital.

Special attention was paid to aligning ongoing and planned initiatives with Uzbekistan’s national development priorities, as well as identifying funding and policy gaps in support of entrepreneurship.

The key areas discussed included improving the business climate, expanding access to financing, mobilizing private sector resources, and developing business infrastructure.

According to the ministry, the roundtable laid the groundwork for broader cooperation between stakeholders aimed at supporting SMEs, increasing employment, and enhancing the competitiveness of Uzbek businesses.