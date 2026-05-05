Azercell presented “Strength, Woven Together” carpet at the International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)

Joint initiative with Azerkhalcha OJSC highlights women’s empowerment and cultural heritage

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, in partnership with Azerkhalcha OJSC, has successfully implemented the social initiative “Strength, Woven Together” (“Minlərlə ilmə, bir güc”), designed to empower women and strengthen their active participation in society, while also supporting the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijan’s rich carpet-weaving heritage.

As part of the initiative, a conceptual carpet was created as a powerful symbol of women’s solidarity, resilience, and collective strength. Each thread and knot reflect shared values, unity, and the meaningful contributions women make to the country’s socio-cultural development.

The initiative was presented to the public during the International Carpet Festival, held on May 2–3 in Icherisheher. Throughout the festival, women participants and public figures actively engaged with the initiative, contributing directly to the weaving process. By tying knots on the loom, each participant took part in creating this unique and symbolic piece of art.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC extends its sincere appreciation to all the women who joined the initiative and became part of this collective expression of strength and unity.