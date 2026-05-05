Kyrgyzstan and Seychelles abolish visas for short-term travel

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 5. Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Seychelles have agreed on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for short-term stays of their citizens, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The document was signed on May 4, 2026, following talks between Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, Barry Faure.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

The visa-free regime is expected to facilitate short-term travel between the two countries, including tourist, business, and private visits.

It is also noted that the visit of Seychelles’ foreign minister was the first in the history of bilateral relations. Against this backdrop, the agreement appears to serve more as a starting point than the result of deep integration.