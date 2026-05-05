Azerbaijan set to ensure 24-hour transportation to WUF13 venues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Transportation will be carried out 24 hours a day during WUF13 from the hub near the Koroghlu metro station along the K1 route, Head of the Transport Department of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Vugar Aslanov, said at a briefing on the presentation of the transport management plan for WUF13, Trend reports.

He noted that people will be transported directly from the Koroghlu metro station to the WUF13 venues.

"A total of 67 city stops will be used. There will be six regular bus lines to the airport during WUF13. They will operate 24 hours a day. People will be transported to the WUF13 venues via nine transport interchanges and two special bus lines," the official added.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, under the theme “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.” Organized by UN-Habitat, WUF13 serves as the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization, aiming to address the worldwide housing crisis and enhance urban resilience.