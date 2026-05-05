Azerbaijan set to expand product export coverage - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan's product export coverage will further expand, the Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, told Trend.

The minister said that last year, the country's agricultural exports reached a record high of $1.5 billion.

"Of this, $1.2 billion was agricultural, and $0.3 billion was food processing products. The growth volume is mainly in the fruit sector," he explained.

Mammadov also emphasized that Azerbaijan's export geography has expanded further in the last five years.

"Relevant steps are being taken to further expand our export geography. We believe that our product export geography will expand further. At the same time, our export portfolio and product portfolio have grown. Our general promotion policy will support exports.

Our promotion policy is aimed at supporting products that have Azerbaijan's competitive advantage in exports. We will continue measures in this direction," the minister noted.