Turkmenistan, Iran discuss regional security

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan and Iran have discussed regional security, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at the initiative of the Iranian side.

The ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and a range of international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on regional security.

Both sides underlined the importance of using political and diplomatic tools, including preventive diplomacy, aimed at avoiding complex situations and conflicts.

Special attention was given to the Caspian Sea agenda, with both parties reaffirming its status as a space of peace, cooperation, and good-neighbourly relations.

The ministers agreed to maintain regular contacts between the foreign ministries to further develop diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.