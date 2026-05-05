Meloni’s visit to Baku marks new strategic phase, analyst says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The recent visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Baku represents a significant new phase in Azerbaijan-Italy relations, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev said that the trip carries political, economic, and geopolitical importance, describing it as more than a routine diplomatic engagement.

“This visit is not just a protocol meeting, but a strategic step signaling that the partnership has entered a new stage,” he said.

Garayev pointed to the broader political context, noting that Meloni’s stop in Armenia prior to arriving in Azerbaijan highlights a balancing approach in the South Caucasus. He said the visit underscores Azerbaijan’s growing regional influence and its importance to international partners.

On the economic front, energy cooperation dominated the agenda. Azerbaijan plays a key role in Europe’s energy security, with Italy serving as one of its primary partners. Italy is Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner and a major destination for its natural gas exports.

Talks during the visit focused on expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, particularly the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), signaling both sides’ intent to deepen energy ties.

Garayev also emphasized efforts to diversify cooperation beyond energy. Discussions included defense industry collaboration, military-technical ties, high technology, and industrial partnerships, suggesting a shift toward a more comprehensive strategic relationship.

Investment and business ties were another key focus. Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund has invested billions of dollars in Italy, while Italian companies remain active in Azerbaijan, particularly in reconstruction projects in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Humanitarian and educational cooperation also featured in the talks, including the role of the Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku in strengthening long-term cultural and academic ties.

Garayev added that regional and global issues were central to the discussions, reflecting the broader geopolitical significance of the partnership.

Overall, he said the May 4 visit resulted in strengthened political dialogue, expanded energy cooperation, and new opportunities in economic and industrial sectors—reinforcing the long-term strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Italy relations.